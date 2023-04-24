An area of low pressure will set up shop across the region this week and make our weather very drear with rain showers. A few snowflakes may try to sneak in from time to time. Rain showers will be common today with highs in the mid 40s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the east. Rain showers continue tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s with a light breeze out of the east. Rain continues again on Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s and a light breeze out of the southeast. Looking ahead, we'll hold on to the rain again Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. We'll briefly dry out Wednesday night with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the mid 30s. Rain moves back in again Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. We finally dry out and see the sun Friday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs