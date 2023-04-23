Partly cloudy and breezy today. The noticeable southeast wind will make high temperatures near 60° feel slightly colder. Increasing clouds tonight will eventually lead to rain before sunrise Monday. The east wind will continue to gust near 25MPH as low temperatures settle in the low 40s. Off and on rain showers tomorrow. Noticeably colder with highs only in the mid 40s. The rain tomorrow night could be heavy at times. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out with lows near 40°. Looking ahead, this slow moving storm system will continue to produce rain tomorrow night through Wednesday morning. Many dry hours too. Otherwise, cloudy with highs Tuesday back in the mid 40s warming into the low 50s Wednesday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller