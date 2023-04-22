The weekend looks very nice for getting outside. We'll be mostly sunny today as highs reach for the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southeast. Partly cloudy and calmer tonight. Lows will fall into the upper 30s as the winds back off. Partly cloudy again on Sunday. High temperatures will reach for the upper 50s. Some of you could touch the low 60s again. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southeast. Looking ahead, rain chances move in Sunday night and continue through Tuesday night. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We'll then dry out and warm up on Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 50s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs