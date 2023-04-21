You made it! The late April weekend is here. It'll feel like it with some sunshine and highs near 60°. Partly cloudy tonight. The light south breeze will go calm as low temperatures settle in the mid 30s. Mostly sunny and noticeably warmer tomorrow. The late April sunshine will feel great with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow night. You might notice the east breeze as temperatures settle in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy and breezy Sunday. The southeast wind will occasionally gust near 25MPH as air temperatures meander into the upper 50s and low 60s. Looking ahead, increasing clouds Sunday night will eventually lead to rain showers Monday morning. All rain with lows near 40°. Another slow moving storm system looks to bring scattered rain showers Monday and Tuesday with colder highs near 50°. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller