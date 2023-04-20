Partly cloudy and breezy today. High temperatures will make it into the low 50s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest and early and gradually back off. We'll be partly cloudy and calmer tonight. Lows will bottom out in the low 30s with a light breeze out of the northwest. We'll be partly cloudy again on Friday. High temperatures will warm a little bit into the upper 50s. Looking ahead, we add more clouds to the picture on Saturday as highs remain in the upper 50s. Rain showers arrive Sunday afternoon ahead of our next system. Those rain showers last into Monday and possibly beyond as the system stalls out. High temperatures on Monday will fall into the upper 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs