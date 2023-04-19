We'll be mostly cloudy with a northwest wind gusting near 20 mph today. High temperatures will be near average and in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s tonight. The northwest wind will be blowing at 5-15 mph. We'll see lots of sunshine on Thursday with breezy conditions. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and a northwest wind gusting near 25 mph. We'll be mostly clear and calm Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 30s. Looking ahead, we'll see near average high temperatures the rest of this week and through the weekend. Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s on Friday. We'll be mostly cloudy and even warmer on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low 60s. Don't forget your umbrellas as chances for rain showers arrive Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski