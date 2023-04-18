We'll be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers today. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. The southwest wind will be gusting near 25 mph. Drizzle is possible early, then decreasing clouds. Lows will be in the upper 30s with a light breeze. Mostly cloudy and breezy Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s with a west wind gusting near 20 mph. Partly cloudy with a light breeze Wednesday night. Lows will be hovering near freezing. Looking ahead, we'll see lots of sunshine on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s on Friday. Chances for rain showers arrive Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski