Drizzle will be possible once again tonight, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s with a light breeze. Chances for scattered rain showers return Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s with a southeast wind gusting near 20 mph. Rain, heavy at times will be falling Monday night. Some isolated spots will get around half an inch of rainfall. Lows will be in the mid 40s. The southeast wind will be gusting near 25 mph. Looking ahead, rain showers stick around into Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. We finally clear up on Wednesday with near average highs in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy and mild on Thursday as high temperatures rise into the mid to upper 50s. We'll have partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s on Friday. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski