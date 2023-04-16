Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for drizzle tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s with a southeast wind gusting near 20 mph. We'll be mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered light rain showers on Sunday. Highs will be near average and in the mid 50s with a light northeast breeze. Drizzle will be possible once again Sunday night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid 40s as the wind goes calm. Looking ahead, rain showers will be in the area on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. We clear up on Wednesday with near average highs in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy and even warmer on Thursday as high temperatures rise into the upper 50s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski