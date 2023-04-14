Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s with a breeze out of the southwest gusting near 20 mph. It's a great night to go outside and see the stars with just a few passing clouds and mild temperatures sticking around. We'll be mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the low 70s and a light breeze out of the north. Partly cloudy and cooler Friday night. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy on Saturday with mild highs in the low 60s. We cool off slightly on Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 50s. Rain showers move in Sunday night and continue through Monday. Don't forget your umbrellas to start off your work week on Monday as rain showers move in. High temperatures on Monday will reach for the mid 50s. Chances of rain showers stick around into Tuesday with high temperatures hovering near 60°. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski