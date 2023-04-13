Mostly sunny and a little breezy today. High temperatures will reach for the upper 60s. Winds could gust up to 15 mph out of the south. Partly cloudy and not as cool tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s with a light breeze out of the west. We'll be partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the low 70s and a light breeze out of the north. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy on Saturday with highs falling back into the low 60s. We cool off even more on Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 50s. Rain showers move in Sunday night and continue through Monday. High temperatures on Monday will reach into the mid 50s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs