Partly cloudy and windy today. High temperatures will reach into the upper 50s. Winds could gust up to 35 mph out of the northwest. Some localized gusts up to 40 mph are possible. The winds will start to relax by the afternoon. Partly cloudy and calm tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 30s with a light breeze out of the northwest. Mostly sunny and warmer on Thursday. High temperatures will reach for the mid 60s with a light breeze out of the south. Looking ahead, we're dry through Sunday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures Friday will be in the low 70s. Saturday's high will be in the mid 60s. Sunday's high will fall into the mid 50s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs