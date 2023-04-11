Mostly cloudy and breezy today. High temperatures will warm into the mid 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southwest. Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southwest. We'll be partly cloudy and windy on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. Winds could gust up to 35 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, we remain dry Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Each day featuring a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s and 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs