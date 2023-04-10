Overall, this week will be dry. We'll have one small speed bump to get through later on. For today, we'll be mostly sunny and nice with highs in the low 60s. Partly cloudy and not as cool tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s. We'll become mostly cloudy on Tuesday as highs reach for the mid 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the west. Looking ahead, that speed bump in the road will occur Tuesday night as a weak line of rain showers pass through. We'll dry out quickly with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 50s. Mid 60s arrive on Thursday with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures rise into the mid 70s Frida with a partly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs