Increasing clouds will be expected today. A few afternoon snow showers are possible. Any potential accumulations will be in our northern counties where a half inch or less of snow could fall. High temperatures will make it into the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the south. A few rain and snow showers are possible tonight. Otherwise, we'll be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the south. We'll be partly cloudy and mild on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s. Looking ahead, a wintry mix moves in Wednesday into Thursday morning. Icy precipitation looks to be possible. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 30s. We'll then switch over to rain later in the day on Thursday as temperatures rise into the 50s. We'll then dry out by Good Friday. We'll be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs