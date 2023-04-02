Lots of sunshine will be in the area Sunday with well below average high temperatures. It will also be windy with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly clear and breezy Sunday night. Lows will be in the low 20s. Looking ahead, mostly cloudy and warmer to start off our work week on Monday. High temperatures will be in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy and even warmer Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s. More chances of rain showers move back into the forecast Wednesday with highs cooling down once again and hovering in the low 40s. Rain showers continue into Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy with near average highs in the mid 40s Friday. Make it a Great Weekend! Konrad Supinski