Rain and snow showers will be in the region this morning. Areas of dense fog will be forming late. Snow accumulations should be at under an inch, especially with above freezing temperatures. The southeast wind will be gusting at around 20 mph and will create large areas of dense fog as temperatures settle in the low 30s. Ongoing rain showers in the morning, heavy at times. The south wind will pick up and occasionally gust near 30 mph as air temperatures warm up into the low 50s today. Light rain and snow showers will be lingering into Friday night. Little to no snow accumulation with lows in the mid 20s. Looking ahead, lots of sunshine will be in the area Sunday with well below average high temperatures. It will also be windy with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy and warmer Monday. High temperatures will be near average and in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy and even warmer Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s. More chances of rain showers move back into the forecast Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Day and Weekend! Konrad Supinski