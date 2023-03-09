We'll be greeted with some morning snow showers today. As the day progresses on, the snow will taper off and the clouds will also break up. Any snow accumulations will be minimal at best. High temperatures today will reach for the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north. Partly cloudy and calmer tonight. Lows will fall into the low 20s with a light northwest breeze. We'll be partly cloudy and breezy on Friday with highs in the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, we remain dry Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 30s. We'll see lots of sunshine for the day on Sunday as highs make it into the mid 40s. More clouds move in next Monday with highs in the low 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs