Snow showers are tracking in from the northeast again this morning. We'll keep that rolling throughout the day. Any accumulations today will be minimal in most spots. Further north, you might notice some minor accumulations. High temperatures today will reach for the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north. Snow showers stick around tonight. Any additional accumulations will be minimal. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the north. Morning snow showers will give way to a mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the north. Looking ahead, rain and snow showers return on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We'll then see lots of sunshine on Friday with highs in the low 40s. We then fall back into the upper 30s on Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs