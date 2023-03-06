Rain and snow showers are possible today thanks to an area of low pressure parked to our northeast. That will cause rain and snow showers to move in from northeast to southwest. Any accumulations today will be minimal. High temperatures will make it into the upper 40s. The winds may also be an issue at times. They could gust up to 40 mph out of the northwest. Mostly cloudy with chances for snow showers tonight. Any additional snow accumulations will be minimal. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy and dry on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. Rain and snow showers are possible again on Thursday with highs in the low 40s. We'll be partly cloudy again on Friday with highs in the upper 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs