It's the Weekend! We'll have flurries or two and then we'll be mostly cloudy tonight. Lows will fall into the low 20s as the winds back off. Partly cloudy and mild Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. A few clouds from time to time Sunday night as lows drop below freezing and into the mid 20s. Looking ahead, we'll be windy with a few flurries possible Monday. Highs will make it into the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries Tuesday. Highs in the upper 30s with a light breeze. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs warming up and hovering in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy with drizzle possible on Thursday, otherwise just a good amount of clouds. We'll see high temperatures in the low 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski