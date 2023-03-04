WINTER STORM WARNINGS are posted along a line from Bangor to Bar Harbor and areas west. There is also a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for southern Washington county. Additional snow accumulations of 2-5 inches are possible. Storm totals will be widespread. A few inches could fall just northeast of Bangor with higher totals down by Bar Harbor. Areas south could see up to 10 inches for a storm total. Snow will continue to make travel difficult today as highs reach for the low 30s. The snow tapers off tonight. We'll then become mostly cloudy with lows falling into the low 20s. We'll see lots of sunshine on Sunday with highs warming into the low 40s. That will allow some of this new snow to melt. Looking ahead, we continue our dry stretch through Wednesday. We'll see lots of sunshine Monday with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s Tuesday under a mostly cloudy sky. We remain mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs moderating again into the lower 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs