Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches for a storm total ranging from around 2 inches northeast of Old Town to around 10 inches across western coastal Hancock County. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock, Interior Hancock, and Southern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could lead to patchy blowing snow and further reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&