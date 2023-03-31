We'll start the day off with a lot of sunshine. Clouds will move in during the afternoon as our next system approaches. High temperatures today will reach for the mid 40s with a light breeze out of the west. Rain and snow showers are common tonight. Around 1-2 inches of snow could fall. Lows will fall into the low 30s with a light breeze out of the southeast. Some spots may start off with a wintry mix on Saturday while others see rain. Everyone will switch over to rain quickly as temperatures rise. Areas of dense fog will also be possible. High temperatures will reach for the low 50s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southeast. Looking ahead, we're nice on Sunday with a lot of sunshine and highs in the upper 30s. We'll be mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 40s. Rain and snow showers are possible Monday night before we dry out Tuesday. We'll be partly cloudy then with highs in the mid 50s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs