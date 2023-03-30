Morning snow showers will give way to a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. High temperatures will make it into the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 35 mph out of the northwest. Mostly clear and breezy tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 15 mph out of the west. Mostly cloudy and warmer on Friday. High temperatures will make it into the mid 40s as the winds back off. Looking ahead, snow moves in Friday night. We'll catch a break before transitioning over to all rain. We'll then see rain throughout the day on Saturday. Heavy downpours are possible as highs reach for the low 50s. The rain and snow showers will taper off Saturday night. We'll then see a lot of sunshine on Sunday as highs reach for the upper 30s. We'll be mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs