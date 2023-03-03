Winter Storm Watches have been posted for areas south and west of Bangor as a wide range of 2-6 inches of snow could fall. We'll see lesser amounts to the east of Bangor and higher amounts to the west. These alerts will be in effect for Saturday. For today, you wouldn't even thing that a winter storm is on the way. We'll see lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 30s. We'll be mostly cloudy with snow arriving late. Lows will bottom out in the upper teens. The snow continues through the day on Saturday. Travel may be difficult in a few spots. High temperatures will climb into the low 30s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the east. Looking ahead, we dry out Sunday and Monday. Sunday will feature a mostly cloudy sky while Monday will feature lots of sunshine. Temperatures both days will be in the low 40s. More snow chances move in on Tuesday as highs reach for the upper 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs