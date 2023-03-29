Mostly sunny and awesome today. High temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a light breeze out of the northwest. Snow showers move in tonight. Around an inch of snow could fall near Bangor. Areas to the north could see 1-2 inches with localized amounts of up to 3 inches in a few areas. Lows will fall into the mid 20s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the south. Morning snow showers will give way to a partly cloudy sky on Thursday. Highs will make it into the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 40 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, we're dry on Friday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 40s. Rain showers move in on Saturday as highs make a run for the low 50s. The sunshine then returns on Sunday, but we do cool off. We'll see highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs