Mostly cloudy with sprinkles and flurries today. High temperatures will make it into the mid 40s with a light breeze out of the north. Mostly cloudy and quiet tonight. You may notice some breaks in the clouds late. Lows will fall into the mid 20s with a calm wind. We'll be partly cloudy and a little warmer on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. We'll have a light breeze out of the northwest. Looking ahead, snow showers move in Wednesday night and wrap up Thursday morning. 1-3 inches of snow could fall in a few spots. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid 30s. We'll then be mostly cloudy on Friday with highs in the mid 40s. A wintry mix will develop Friday night and switch over to all rain by Saturday. We'll see high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs