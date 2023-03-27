Weather Alert

...Patchy Black Ice Possible Overnight into the Early Monday Morning for Untreated Area Roadways of Northern and Eastern Maine... Wet roadways over Northeast and Far Northern Maine from previous melted snowfall will freeze as temperature drop below freezing, resulting in patchy black ice on untreated road surfaces until 8am EDT Monday. Please slow down and use extra caution on roadways especially around sharp curves and give extra following distance with vehicles ahead of you.