Partly cloudy and nice today. High temperatures will make it into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a light breeze out of the northwest. We add more clouds into the picture tonight. Low temperatures will only fall into the low 30s with a light breeze out of the north. A few rain and snow showers are possible on Tuesday. Any rain or snow accumulations will be minimal. High temperatures will make it into the mid 40s with a light breeze out of the north. Looking ahead, we dry out by Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 40s. We have another chance for snow Wednesday night. That will be gone by Thursday. We'll then be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. We'll be mostly cloudy on Friday with highs in the mid 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs