Rain and snow will continue throughout the day today with highs in the low 40s. The north wind will be gusting near 25 mph. We finally clear up tonight. Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 30s. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s to start off our work week on Monday. Partly cloudy with near average high temperatures in the mid 40s Tuesday. Chances for rain and snow showers move back into the forecast on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy and cooler Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski