It's the Weekend! We'll have increasing clouds today. Mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 40s. A strong low pressure system moves into the region tonight. We'll have snow in the area, possibly mixing with rain early. Mainly snow will be falling with low temperatures in the low 30s. The southeast wind will be gusting near 30 mph. Snow accumulations will be likely with higher snowfall totals north of town. Looking ahead, rain and snow will continue throughout the day on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We'll be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s to start off our work week on Monday. Partly cloudy with near average high temperatures in the mid 40s Tuesday. Chances for rain and snow showers move back into the forecast on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski