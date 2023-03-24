Partly cloudy and breezy today. High temperatures will climb into the upper 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Partly cloudy and breezy again tonight. Lows will fall into the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Mostly cloudy and calmer on Saturday. High temperatures will climb into the mid 40s as the winds back off. Looking ahead, snow moves Saturday night and could mix with a little rain by morning. The rain and snow chances will then continue through the day on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We'll then see a mixture of clouds and sun on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs