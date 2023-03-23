Rain and snow will be moving through today. As temperatures rise, most of the state will switch over to all rain. However, the northern tip of Maine will stay as snow. Those areas could additional snow accumulations of 4-5 inches. Further south, rainfall totals could reach a half inch. High temperatures will climb into the low 40s. A few rain showers are possible early tonight. We'll then become partly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Partly cloudy and breezy on Friday with highs in the mid 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, we're dry Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 40s. Snow showers move in Saturday night. We'll transition to a rain/snow mix on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. The snow will then end Sunday night. We'll then be mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the mid 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs