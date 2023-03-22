Partly cloudy and quiet today. High temperatures will climb into the mid 40s with a calm wind. We'll see increasing clouds tonight. Rain and snow chances will move in late. Low temperatures will fall into the low 30s with a light breeze out of the east. Rain and snow will transition to all rain on Thursday. The only exception will be in the northern parts of the state where the precipitation will remain as snow. Some parts could see up to 4-7 inches of snow. High temperatures otherwise will be in the mid 40s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southeast. Looking ahead, we'll be partly cloudy Friday with highs in the upper 40s. We add more clouds to the picture on Saturday. High temperatures will reach for the mid 40s. Rain and snow showers move in on Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs