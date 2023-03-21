A weak wave of energy will be passing through today and giving us the opportunity for sprinkles and flurries. Otherwise, we'll be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. Partly cloudy and a little breezy tonight. Lows will bottom out in the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest early and then back off. We'll then be partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. Looking ahead, snow chances move in Wednesday night. We'll have opportunities for rain and snow on Thursday and Thursday night. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Snow chances pick up again Saturday night. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs