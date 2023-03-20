Partly cloudy with a few flurries today. High temperatures will make it into the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southwest. Partly cloudy tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 20s as the winds back off. We'll be mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles and flurries on Tuesday. High temperatures will climb into the upper 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southwest. Looking ahead, we'll be partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. Rain and snow chances move in Thursday and Friday. High temperatures then will be in the low to mid 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs