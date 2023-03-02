A few snow showers have passed through the region this morning. Most of the snow may have evaporated before hitting the ground because of dry air in the atmosphere. Don't let that fool you. We will have opportunities for rain and snow this morning. The best opportunity for rain will be along and southwest of Bangor. Washington County and areas northwest could see mainly snow. That could allow 4-6 inches of snow to fall with locally higher amounts. 1-3 inches of snow could fall along and southwest of Bangor. High temperatures today will reach for the mid 30s. We'll keep the snow showers going for awhile tonight. After midnight, it will wrap up and we'll become partly cloudy. Lows will bottom out in the upper teens. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. We'll see lots of sunshine for the day on Friday. Highs will make it into the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, more chances for snow will move in Friday night into Saturday as another system moves in. Significant snowfall accumulations could occur with this system. The trick to the system will be the track and high pressure in Canada. High pressure will send dry air into Maine. This could lower some snow totals. We'll see high temperatures Saturday in the upper 20s. We'll be mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. Low 40s return on Monday with a partly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs