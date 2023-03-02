Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Coastal DownEast, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&