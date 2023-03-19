It's the Weekend! Mostly cloudy with flurries possible during the day today. Highs will be in the mid 30s with windy conditions. The west wind will be gusting near 30 mph. We clear up tonight with cold temperatures in the region. We'll be mostly clear with lows in the mid teens. Looking ahead, our first official day of Spring is Monday! We'll be mostly sunny on Monday as highs reach for the low 40s. We'll see lots of sunshine on Tuesday with even warmer highs in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s Wednesday. Snow showers move back into the picture Wednesday night and mixes with rain on Thursday. Rain and snow showers will fall Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski