Rain showers will be in the area this morning. Some areas of dense fog could also develop. The northern parts of the state could stay as snow with minor to no snow accumulations. In total, up to 1-2 inches of snow could fall in the northern end of the state from the system. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s with drizzle in town by the morning. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southeast. We'll start off with areas of dense fog today. We'll have decreasing clouds throughout the day. You may notice some clouds in a few areas as highs reach for the mid to upper 40s. Partly cloudy and more refreezing of snow Saturday night. Low temperatures will be in the mid 20s. Looking ahead, clouds move in again on Sunday with windy conditions. Highs will be in the mid 30s. Our first official day of Spring is Monday! We'll be mostly sunny on Monday as highs reach for the low 40s. We'll see lots of sunshine on Tuesday with even warmer highs in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s Wednesday. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski