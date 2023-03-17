Increasing clouds will give way to afternoon rain and snow showers today. Any accumulations will be minor and occur in the northern parts of the state. High temperatures today will make it into the low 40s. Rain and snow showers will transition to all rain tonight. Some areas of dense fog could also develop. The northern parts of the state could stay as snow. In total, around 1-3 inches of snow could fall in the northern ends of the state from the system. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 15 mph out of the southeast. We'll start off with areas of dense fog on Saturday. That will clear up and we'll then become mostly sunny. You may notice some clouds in a few areas as highs reach for the upper 40s. Looking ahead, clouds move in again on Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. We'll be partly cloudy on Monday as highs reach for the low 40s. That is also the first day of Spring. We'll then see lots of sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. MAKE it a GREAT St. Patrick's Day and Weekend! Devin Biggs