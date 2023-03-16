Partly cloudy and breezy today. High temperatures will climb into the mid 40s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Partly cloudy and not as breezy tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 20s. Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain and snow showers on Friday. High temperatures will make it into the low 40s. Looking ahead, chances for rain and snow showers will continue through early Saturday before letting up. Early indications say 1-3 inches of snow could fall in the northern ends of the state with lesser amounts south. Saturday's high will be in the mid 40s. We'll be partly cloudy with a few snow showers on Sunday. Highs will take a step back into the mid 30s. We'll then see lots of sunshine on Monday with highs in the low 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs