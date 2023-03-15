Snow showers and areas of blowing snow will continue today. Any additional snow accumulations will be minimal at best. High temperatures today will make it into the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the north. Snow showers are possible early tonight. We'll then become partly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the north. We'll be partly cloudy and warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. Looking ahead, rain and snow showers will exist again on Friday and Saturday with high sin the low to mid 40s. We'll dry out Sunday as we become partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs