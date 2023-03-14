WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are posted as snow and blowing snow make their way in with a Nor'easter. This will make travel difficult at times. We'll see the snow begin this afternoon as highs reach for the mid 30s. 2-4 inches of snow could fall during the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 35 mph out of the northeast. Snow and blowing snow will be common tonight. Another 2-4 inches of snow could fall with lows in the low 30s. Winds could gust up to 40 mph out of the northeast. Snow showers and blowing snow will be common on Wednesday. Another 1-3 inches of snow could fall with highs in the upper 30s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the north. Looking ahead, we'll be partly cloudy on Thursday as highs reach for the low 40s. Rain and snow showers move back in Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Pie Day! Devin Biggs