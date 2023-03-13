We're calm to start the week off. We'll be mostly cloudy today as highs reach for the low 40s with a light southerly breeze. Mostly cloudy again tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s as the light breeze shifts to the east. Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow on Tuesday. This will occur as a potential Nor'easter looks to take place. Travel will be tough at times. On top of the snow, we could see winds gusting up to 40 mph at times out of the northeast. High temperatures for Tuesday will be in the mid 30s. Looking ahead, we'll keep the snow and wind going Tuesday night, Wednesday, and even parts of Wednesday night. Highs on Wednesday will again be in the mid 30s. In total, around 5-8 inches of snow could fall from this potential Nor'easter. With the way this system is behaving, the track is rather uncertain. Changes in how the system moves could affect snow totals. The good news, we calm down Thursday and Friday. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the low to mid 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs