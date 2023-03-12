Mostly clear and calm tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 20s. Also remember tonight to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed. 2 AM becomes 3 AM as Daylight Saving Time starts back up. This is also a good time to check the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. We'll see lots of sunshine for the day on Sunday. High temperatures will climb into the low 40s. Looking ahead, we start the new work week calm with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 40s. Snow chances start up Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s. We'll then calm down Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs