Partly cloudy and mild today. High temperatures will make it into the low 40s. Mostly cloudy and not as cool tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 20s. Mostly cloudy and breezy on Saturday. High temperatures will make it into the upper 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north. Looking ahead, we're mostly sunny and mild again on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. We'll reach for the low 40s on Monday with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain and snow showers move in ahead of our next system on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. That system approaching Monday night into Tuesday we'll need to watch closely. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs