Any morning snow showers that we're seeing this morning will be out of here rather quickly. We'll then become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This will mean you'll want to bring your sunglasses with you This will also allow any new snow to melt. We'll be mostly cloudy with a chance for more snow showers late tonight. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s. Rain and snow chances exist on Thursday. This may make our snow accumulations a little tricky. Areas to the north may see more snow while areas south will see more of a mixture. Any switches in precipitation will cause our snow totals to go down. It will also have an opportunity to melt with high temperatures in the mid 30s. Warmer temperatures of upper 30s or even low 40s are possible further south. Looking ahead, we'll see lots of sunshine on Friday with highs in the upper 30s. We'll see more snow on Saturday. The track is shifted further south again so areas north may miss out. We'll see high temperatures in the upper 20s. We'll be mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs