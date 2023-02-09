Increasing clouds will be expected as our next system tracks in from the southwest. Chances for rain and snow showers will begin by late afternoon at around 6 PM. Highs today will reach for the upper 30s. Our wintry mix will switch over to all rain tonight. In total, about 2-4 inches of snow could fall between Bangor and Washington county. 3-6 inches of snow could fall in the northern ends of the state. Lows will bottom out in the low 30s and then rise. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southeast. Some morning rain showers could linger into the day on Friday before tapering off. We'll remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon, but the sun could peak out late as highs reach for the low 50s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the west. Looking ahead, morning snow showers are expected on Saturday. We'll then see lots of sunshine for the afternoon with highs in the low 30s. We'll be partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures will make it into the upper 30s on Monday with a mostly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs