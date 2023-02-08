Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 2 to 5 ft. * WHERE...Penobscot Bay and Casco Bay. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&