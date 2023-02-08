The snow showers that we saw last night have tapered off. Anything that accumulated will melt today courtesy of less cloud cover. We'll be partly cloudy, mild, and breezy with highs in the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Mostly clear and breezy again tonight. Lows will fall into the mid teens. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. More clouds move in for the day on Thursday as highs reach for the upper 30s. Looking ahead, a wintry mix will move in Thursday night. It will start off as snow and gradually switch over to rain. Lows will hit the low 30s early and then rise. A few morning rain showers will give way to a partly cloudy sky Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We're dry Saturday and Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs