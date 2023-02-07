Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 1 to 3 ft. * WHERE...Penobscot Bay. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&