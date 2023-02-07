If you've been looking for reasons to get outside, you'll have plenty of them today. We'll see lots of sunshine as highs reach for the low 30s. Snows showers do move in tonight by around 10-11 PM. 1-2 inches of snow is expected as lows fall into the low 20s. We'll be partly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday. Highs will really warm into the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the west. Looking ahead, we're dry and a little cooler on Thursday. We'll be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. We warm into the mid 40s on Friday with a chance for rain and snow showers. This will mainly be a morning chance as things start to dry out by the afternoon. We'll be partly cloudy and cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 30s. With all the sunshine and warmer temperatures, snow will be melting. That will form puddles on roads. With temperatures falling below freezing at night, those puddles will ice up. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs