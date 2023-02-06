Some of us are waking up to snow showers this morning. Some northern parts of the state have recorded up to 1 inch of snow. The snow will taper off by morning. We'll then be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day as highs reach for the upper 30s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the north. We'll be partly cloudy and breezy tonight. Lows will fall to around 7º. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north and make it feel colder. We'll see lots of sunshine for the day on Tuesday. Highs will make it into the low 30s as the winds back off and switch out of the south. Looking ahead, we'll be partly cloudy with a slight chance for snow showers on Wednesday. Highs will climb into the low 40s. We'll dry out Thursday and become mostly cloudy. Highs will reach for the upper 30s. A chance for a wintry mix moves in on Friday as highs climb into the low 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs